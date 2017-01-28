Where have you read this before? Media is real ‘opposition party’

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s combative chief strategist, said his administration considered the media to be America’s real “opposition party”. In a rare interview with the New York Times, Mr Bannon said: “You’re the opposition party. Not the Democratic Party. The media is the opposition party. “They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the President of the United States. That’s why you have no power. You were humiliated.” He said the media should “keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while”.

Fat chance. The media, as an opposition party, are trying to create outcomes. They aren’t interested in listening. They are interested in placing their thoughts into the readers’ minds to replace the thoughts of the politicians they don’t agree with.

He said, with irony, that Mr Trump had been elected by “the working class hobbits and deplorables”. Asked if he was concerned that Sean Spicer, Mr Trump’s White House spokesman, had lost credibility by lambasting the media, Mr Bannon said: “Are you kidding me? We think that’s a badge of honour.” He added: “Questioning his integrity, are you kidding me? The media has zero integrity, zero intelligence, and no hard work.”

I take some satisfaction in coining the phrase “Media party” years ago*. But it’s just so apparent that it is no surprise to see others observing the same thing.

You only have to look at the Peter Thiel media storm to see who does all the opposition work. And as soon as Social Media reported Thiel was granted residence under the Labour government, the story died. Surely the arguments about “buying” citizenship where exactly the same? Of course they were. But as it now meant pooping on Labour instead of National, the Media party stopped.

Whaleoil readers are aware of this of course. We’ve collectively observed this and pointed it out to each other for years.

The really fun thing is that the Media still get terribly indignant when you call them out for it.

– The Telegraph