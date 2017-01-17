Would a reasonable friend refuse to discuss ‘climate change’?

Guest post

I am in a bit of a dilemma. I have an older male friend (I am middle aged myself) I met through work some years ago, and he has been very good at keeping up regular contact. He is conservative and a little left leaning compared to me but we can usually discuss any topic reasonably and not be too concerned if we don’t agree. Our discussions never get heated and we never feel threatened by each other.

He knows I am sceptical of global warming being man made but he says it is a serious problem and that he is concerned about it. I recently sent him some facts I had picked up from Whaleoil and some other places, and even a link to the Mythbusters test of greenhouse gases that shows a mini glass house filled with CO2 warms faster than one filled with air.

Greenhouse gases like CO2 retain more heat than nitrogen and oxygen, the main ingredients of air. That heat retention is the fundamental science behind the theory of manmade global warming. However, CO2 and other greenhouse gases are present in the atmosphere in only very small traces.

I saw my friend today and he admitted he hadn’t bothered looking at the links so he hadn’t taken on board any of the science. I was explaining that it is all about whether there is amplification or dampening of the effect of the extra greenhouse gases in the atmosphere when he suddenly said that climate change was off limits from now on and not to be discussed. I said I was talking about the science and he said he didn’t need to understand the science to form an opinion because he was going with the majority of scientists. He said it was like he believes in electricity but doesn’t understand it. I said he was treating climate change like a religion – that he was prepared to have faith without understanding it or having any hard evidence!

I thought I was trying to explain the greenhouse arguments in a totally friendly manner so felt hurt by my friend’s response. He’s not like another friend who says contrary things just to provoke a response. I changed the subject to Israel and he said his generation (and interestingly the leader of one of our minor parties) was generally supportive of Israel. So we moved on but I’m wondering if there is any point in keeping up the friendship?