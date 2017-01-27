Reflections on the Holocaust

Guest post

The blog at Shalom Kiwi has been asking Jews to share some of their memories and thoughts. That’s because today:

…has been set aside by the United Nations as an annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The New Zealand Jewish Council has invited these statements in the belief that as the number of survivors dwindles, the need for attention to be focused on the Holocaust and its lessons has become ever more critical and the plea, ‘nie wieder’ (‘never again’) must continue to reverberate in the world’s conscience.

Here’s one such remembrance

72154 was the number tattooed on my mother’s left forearm. She acquired it soon after arriving at Auschwitz on a train, crammed into a freight car with her mother and so many others that many died of asphyxiation before they could be more formally killed later. Hilary, her father, had been shot in front of them at Gestapo headquarters in Katowice a few weeks before. Unlike the many millions of Jews, Gypsies, Communists and others who were exterminated during that time, my mother survived, she said by luck. How could life go on for her after what she saw, heard and endured? Although forever haunted by those experiences, in the decades that followed, thanks to love and help from my father, Zosia Galler became a glamorous, generous, loving, liberal- minded wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Sadly, the lessons from those dark times seem to be continually lost on many, confirming that the one thing we learn from history is that we may never learn. The dangers of indifference, the fragility of democracy, and an absence of moral and ethical leadership are still prevalent today, hence the suffering of millions continues and many more fail to reach their potential as citizens of our world. Today of all days should be a time for self-reflection – to question “the inevitability” of what history delivers and to examine our role in making our world a better place.” – Dr David Geller

Imagine having a government program that is trying to kill people at such a high rate that the problem of disposal actually slows down the executions. They couldn’t be buried fast enough. So they started to burn them in ovens. And that was too slow as well.

Another generation or three, and the true horror of the Holocaust will be lost. It’s not as if we viscerally feel the deaths of other civilisations a century or more after the fact. The examples are numerous. Our grief is zero. And as such I have no doubt that history will repeat.

We might have taken to the stars and think smartphones are the best thing ever. But we’re not much better than the warlords of millennia ago. We just have nicer and more effective toys.

– Shalom Kiwi