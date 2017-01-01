He was right, icecream is gay

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by SB on January 1, 2017 at 10:30am

Gay snowflakes and heterosexual snowflakes offended on behalf of their gay friends have lost all sense of fun and proportion by losing their collective minds over a funny comment made by Richard Hammond.

The star of The Grand Tour has sparked a backlash after he said he doesn’t eat ice-cream because he is “straight”.

…Hammond explains he wouldn’t eat a Magnum in a Volvo because “I don’t eat ice-cream. It’s something to do with being straight.”

…”Ice cream is a bit, you know … ” he said.

Clarkson clarifies: “So you’re saying all children are homosexual?”

“There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice-cream, you know it’s a bit … it’s that way rather than that way,” Hammond said.

The clip has gone viral online and many poked fun at his views.

-NZ Herald

The thing is that Richard Hammond is actually 100% correct. Ice cream is seriously gay and I can prove it. So hold on to your heads folks as I show you beyond a reasonable doubt that ice-cream is yummy… but gay.

Reason one: because Google says it is.

screenshot-whaleoil

Reason two: Because its says so on the box!

Reason three: Because there is an actual shop called “The Big Gay ice-cream shop” where they have a big gay ice-cream truck and where even the coffee is gay.

Reason four: Because ice-cream is the food of love.

If you are still in any doubt whatsoever that yummy ice-cream is gay I leave you with one more piece of evidence.(I apologise to the gay community in advance) although many of you would have voted for him.

US President Barack Obama takes a bite of his ice cream cone after visiting DeWitt Dairy Treats in Dewitt, Iowa, August 16, 2011 during his three-day bus tour in the Midwest centering on ways to grow the economy. AFP PHOTO/Jim WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

 

