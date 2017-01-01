He was right, icecream is gay

Gay snowflakes and heterosexual snowflakes offended on behalf of their gay friends have lost all sense of fun and proportion by losing their collective minds over a funny comment made by Richard Hammond.
The star of The Grand Tour has sparked a backlash after he said he doesn’t eat ice-cream because he is “straight”.
…Hammond explains he wouldn’t eat a Magnum in a Volvo because “I don’t eat ice-cream. It’s something to do with being straight.”
…”Ice cream is a bit, you know … ” he said.
Clarkson clarifies: “So you’re saying all children are homosexual?”
“There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice-cream, you know it’s a bit … it’s that way rather than that way,” Hammond said.
The clip has gone viral online and many poked fun at his views.
The thing is that Richard Hammond is actually 100% correct. Ice cream is seriously gay and I can prove it. So hold on to your heads folks as I show you beyond a reasonable doubt that ice-cream is yummy… but gay.
Reason one: because Google says it is.
Reason two: Because its says so on the box!
Reason three: Because there is an actual shop called “The Big Gay ice-cream shop” where they have a big gay ice-cream truck and where even the coffee is gay.
Reason four: Because ice-cream is the food of love.
If you are still in any doubt whatsoever that yummy ice-cream is gay I leave you with one more piece of evidence.(I apologise to the gay community in advance) although many of you would have voted for him.
