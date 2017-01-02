Rodney Hide on “Pike” Peters

Trendsetter Winston Peters ended 2016 offering to be the first man to re-enter Pike River.

Our oldest, longest serving MP, once again setting the standard, this time for walking the talk.

His “walking the talk” should become the thing for 2017.

Former Prime Minister John Key should retire to McGehan Close.

Prime Minister Bill English should attempt to farm under the Resource Management Act.

Labour leader Andrew Little should start a business with his own money and hire someone.

The Greens should forswear fossil fuels. It would mean no cell phones, lattes or fancy clothes.

We could parachute Gerry Brownlee into Iraq.

We should make Middle East peace expert Murray McCully the Member for the West Bank.