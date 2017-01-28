Sharia loving Linda Sarsour wants to grab another woman by the Pussy

Aayan Hirsi Ali is a leading opponent of female genital mutilation which she herself suffered as a child. She was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She has received a free speech award , the Swedish Liberal Party’s Democracy Prize, and the Moral Courage Award for commitment to conflict resolution, ethics, and world citizenship. She lives her life under constant death threats.

In contrast to the influential and brave Aayan we have Linda Sarsour, the controversial Muslim activist who promotes Sharia law for America, is associated with the terrorist group Hamas and helped organise the anti-Trump Women’s march. As we all know much has been made of a comment Trump made in his past about grabbing a woman by the pussy. Some of the women even wore t-shirts to mock his comment like this one.

Linda Sarsour however (despite claiming to be all about women’s rights and love and peace) let her mask slip for a few moments on twitter the other day and her vicious tweets went viral before she quickly deleted them. The target of her disgusting tweets was none other than Aayan, the worlds’ leading opponent of female genital mutilation.

Linda Sarsour is all about peace and love but she has a few conditions that you must meet first. Her conditions are hugely ironic given that she wants oppressive and barbaric Sharia law for America and she denies the humanity and right to exist of Jews inside Israel.

Linda Sarsour’s tweets about Aayan removed her mask of tolerance and respect for women’s rights as she revealed to us all who she really is.