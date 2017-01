The above law from 1952 can be used to exclude from the U.S. people who have demonstrated an affiliation or sympathy with violent extremist groups such as ISIS, al-Qaeda, Al-Shabaab, Boko Haram etc.

It does not enable a ban on all Muslims but it certainly can be used to ban extremist Muslims who want to overthrow America’s democratic system of government in order to replace it with Sharia law.