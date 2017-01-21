Social Housing Minister Amy Adams is enduring Paula Bennett’s hospital pass

Paula Bennett’s old job was done so well, she got promoted to Deputy PM. Except in reality it was done so poorly, Amy Adams is now having to face the music.

The official waiting list for social housing has risen again to nearly 4800 households, nearly half of whom are in Auckland. The waiting list is now at its highest level since it was transferred to Work and Income in mid-2014. Figures released by new Social Housing Minister Amy Adams today show the number of people on the list jumped by 169 in the last three months of 2016 to 4771 – an increase of 3.7 per cent. Over the last year, the list grew by 37.3 per cent. The increase was driven mostly by demand in Auckland, where the list grew by 153 people to 2060. The biggest increases were in South Auckland suburbs such as Mangere, Otara and Manurewa. The waiting list also grew in Hamilton, but fell in other main centres such as Christchurch and Wellington.

John Key was quite keen to see this area sorted before the elections, but it remains to be seen if Bill English will empower Adams to do anything about it. Paula Bennett became the minister of Announcing solutions, but all of these had 2-4 year realisation periods.

Adams’ predecessor Paula Bennett announced $300 million in funding for emergency housing in November, which would allow for an additional 1400 temporary housing places at any one time, 600 of them in Auckland. The National-led Government began funding emergency housing for the first time in late 2015 following a review of the sector. Labour’s housing spokesman Phil Twyford said the new figures were “stark evidence” of National’s “inept handling of the social housing crisis”. He urged the Government to build more state houses so people were not required to stay in emergency accommodation until social housing was available. The figures released today by Adams also showed that another 1339 social housing tenants were seeking a transfer to another property. That is an increase of 171 households over the last quarter. Over the same period, 1748 households were moved into social housing.

Good luck Amy. Being responsible for that mess and not being empowered to fix it pretty much makes you the new Minister of Announcements.

– NZ Herald