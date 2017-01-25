Sonny Bill Williams praised by anti-gay Imam Ismael Menk

Imam Ismael Menk was banned from six UK universities in 2013 for his extreme anti-homosexual views. He described same-sex acts as, “filthy”, “wrong” and “acts of immorality”.

Menk was recorded as saying: “With all due respect to the animals, [homosexuals] are worse than those animals”.

While he lives in South Africa, Menk travels the world teaching his religious views and his visits to countries, especially those in the West, are often met with controversy.

Supporting Menk by re-tweeting and praising his comments saw Australian navy Captain Mona Shindy last year forced to shut down the social media account she ran to promote Islam in the navy.

The friendship between Sonny Bill Williams and Menk has been well documented on social media. The closeness of this relationship has caused complainants to question whether Williams endorses Menk’s homophobic beliefs.

-Stuff