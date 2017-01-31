Spanishbride’s Subscription help desk

Cam promoted me two months ago to Customer care manager so I am now a one woman help desk for troubleshooting any difficulties readers encounter while trying to subscribe. I also have a Tech to call on for assistance as well.

Yesterday the largest group of you (so far) successfully subscribed in a single day while at the same time almost one hundred people attempted to subscribe but only made it halfway through the process. This post is for all of you who tried your hardest but for various reasons were unable to make it through to the end.

If you are not sure if you were successful subscribing or not one quick way of telling is that when you log in under the Incite ad to the left of the screen, a message saying ” Howdy username “ will appear at the top right of the screen.

I appreciate that some of you may have had some difficulty using Paypal and I realise how frustrating that can be. I do apologise for that. Unfortunately, we are unable to automate the process without them. Paypal is a reputable and SAFE payment platform which is why we use it just like countless other online businesses worldwide.

If difficulty using Paypal was the reason why you did not complete your sign up then please let me know where you got stuck so I can guide you through the process.

Here are three common problems that are easily fixed:

Problem: It will not accept your birthdate.

Solution: Americans put the month before the day so 30/01/17 becomes 01/30/17 so enter your birthdate month first.

Problem: You have forgotten your password.

Solution: Find the blue link that says something like “forgotten password” and click on it. (It is usually under the part that is asking for your password.) A link will be sent to your e-mail address so you can reset your password.

Problem: You have forgotten your username.

Solution: E-mail me and ask me what it is.

Please do not hesitate to ask me for help in the comments. You never know, my answer may not only help you it may also help others with the same problem.

Whaleoil has all kinds of exciting new things planned for the future that will only be available to subscribers. Once you have completed this subscription through Paypal you will easily be able to upgrade to silver or gold at a later date due to the automation.

You can contact me directly at juana.atkins@gmail.com also.