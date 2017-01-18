Lizzie Marvelly did a disgusting story painting a very one sided view of the Treaty. She also demeaned Maori by suggesting they achieved nothing but get on the booze. You have to wonder how an editor of a major newspaper could publish such rubbish. Story is here.

I have written an alternative story below. It paints the other side.

This is the story of a good Kiwi farmer. Let’s call him Joseph Smith.

Joseph’s family had been toiling living a subsistence existence with much uncertainty. The farmers had no governance structure that they all respected and they were often at war with each other. They would often lose their land to farmers who would lead raids against other farmers killing or enslaving their captives. That all changed, however, the day Joseph signed the Agreement.

The Agreement seemed like a great idea at the time because it provided a mechanism for them to settle disputes that did not involve war because they were to become British subjects and enjoy the same privileges and protections of the British settlers. They would for the first time ever be given security of property rights and be allowed to enjoy their property without fear of losing it and their lives to raiding farmers.

Signed by most of the farmers around the country, it formalised the Government’s promises of equal rights and protection like any other British subject. Even the slaves were given these rights and so the practice of keeping slaves came to an end. Many farmers were upset by this complaining of loss of mana when slaves were allowed to live as free people.

The agreement guaranteed the farmers ownership of their land for as long as they wanted to keep it.

With law and order established in the country and legal mechanisms in place, farmers were able to trade and improve their life from the previous toil of a subsistence existence and constant war. They were also able to sell their land. There was much difficulty because the city dwellers wanted to buy the land but the farmers were often unable to ascertain who owned it. Often the city dwellers had to buy the same land several times from different farmers to ensure all farmers were paid. Sometimes they had to buy the land from the farmers who were living on the land as well as the previous farmers who the current farmers had stolen it from.

Smith managed to sell his land twice over which allowed him to prosper in a way he had never done before because the land had not been very productive while he had it.

The process of selling land was very difficult because farmers and city dwellers had different ideas about what land ownership meant. The Government did its best to protect the farmers and while there were occasions where city dwellers took advantage of the farmers, on the whole, it was as fair a process as it could be.

Some farmers rebelled against the city dwellers by leading raids that killed many and for that they had their land confiscated. Around four percent of all the farmers land was confiscated because of the rebellion, however, some of the confiscations were later deemed to be unjustified and the descendants of the city dwellers and the farmers are today having to pay for these injustices even though it was not their fault.

Smith did very well and sent his children to a school the city dwellers provided. He was anxious that his children learn the language of the city dweller because he felt they would prosper better if they could trade and work amongst them. He and other parents asked that his children be not allowed to speak their own language in school. The city dwellers had gone to great length and effort to convert the farmers’ language from just an oral one to a written one as well. If the city dwellers had not done this the farmer’s language would have died because many farmers had stopped speaking it themselves because they did not really see any point in it.

Smith’s sons went to university provided by the city dweller and became lawyers and teachers.

They watched their kids grow up and saw their sons go off to fight a war to defend their country. Some farmers, however, refused to defend their own country because they did not like the King.

When John Smith finally retired, he was given a pension by the Government. This was something he would never have had without the Agreement, he was grateful.

He would often sit with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and tell them stories of what life was like before the Agreement and how much better life was for the farmers now. Life expectancy had increased, inter-farmer war had stopped, slavery was ended and many farmers were travelling the world and living in a modern economy.

As they grew older, some of those great-grandchildren began to protest because they felt they could use the Agreement to get more money from the city dwellers. They wanted the city dwellers to pay them for the water, the air, the radio spectrum, the wind and half of all the fish

They joined with the other descendants of the farmers, and took their concerns to Parliament.

They were met with fierce resistance from the city-dwellers who thought they were being selfish and greedy. The farmers persisted. “Honour the Agreement” the farmers would chant as they marched.

Eventually, they began to gain momentum. A panel was set up to hear the farmers’ claims. The panel refused to allow non-farmers to participate in the process so the city dwellers didn’t get any say in what happened. More and more of the panel made rulings led to increased division within the country with descendants of the farmers given special status in law and getting to enjoy rights that the city dwellers didn’t have.

Despite all this farmer greed the city dwellers and the majority of farmers celebrate the Agreement because it gave them so much and they try to celebrate the anniversary of the Agreement. Every year though, the disruptive farmers spoil the procedures by throwing things at dignitaries and just been rude generally.

And then one Agreement Anniversary Day during an election year, the leader of the Government was invited to celebrate with the farmers at one of the places where the Agreement was signed.

The farmers asked the leader of the government not to speak himself because he was a city dweller and that he should get a farmer to speak for him. This was very insulting so the leader declined the invitation deciding to go somewhere where city dwellers were not victimised.

The leader of the Government told the nation’s media that the proceedings and the celebrations of the day made people “cringe”. Most agreed.

He decided instead to spend the day in the city.

The story of the farmers and the city-dwellers is, of course, an allegory.

It is, however, based on a true story. Our story. The one we are never told.

Change the names Joseph to Hohepa, John to Hone, and Edward to Eruera. Replace “farmer” with “Māori” and “city-dweller” with “Pākehā”. -NZ Herald

Now tell me why we are crying.

– Robin Grieve