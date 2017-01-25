Andrew Little has attacked the Maori party so now Maori know they have no friend in Labour as they seek to cling to their Ratana rort.

Labour leader Andrew Little has hit back at the Maori Party, saying it has done nothing for its people while “shackled to the National Party”.

On Monday the Maori Party, Mana leader Hone Harawira and the people of Kingitanga were welcomed onto Ratana Pa where Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell lay down a pitch for Ratana to abandon the Labour Party in favour of a united Maori political voice. A war of words has broken out between the Maori Party and Labour as the election draws closer and Flavell and his co-leader Marama Fox make a push to win back the six Maori seats Labour currently holds.

Not only has he attacked the Maori party he also attacked the relevance of Mana who are cuddling closer and closer to the Maori party.

Labour leader Andrew Little has further distanced Labour from the Maori Party while also dismissing Hone Harawira’s Mana Movement as “irrelevant”. Speaking at Ratana Pa near Wanganui this morning, Little all but ruled out forming a post-election coalition with the Maori Party or Mana Movement, which have agreed to work together to win back Maori seats. Little said Labour would work with parties which had “a practical set of ideas of what can be done” for Maori. The Maori Party had been “shackled” to the National Party for nine years, and National had failed Maori, he said. “Why the Mana Party would want to now shackle itself to the Maori Party is entirely up to them, but they are totally irrelevant.”

While he might attack Mana legitimately the signs are of a closer deal with Maori and Mana so attacking both is ridiculous. Hone Harawira, much and all as we dislike him still has a chance to remove Kelvin Davis from up north. Davis has done nothing except hug criminals.

Basically Maori are pragmatic these days. There is no point banging your drum if you are outside the tent, far better to be inside the tent and even better to sit at the top table.

Angry Andy isn’t far from the surface and here he is crapping all over Maori. Do the math Andrew, you either need Winston or the Maori seat, and even then the math is against you. Abusing all possible partners doesn’t seem like a winning strategy to me.

-Stuff, NZ Herald