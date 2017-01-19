Subscription Competition: We announce the winners

One of that standout features of Whaleoil is our readers” fantastic sense of humour. Yesterdays Subscription competition was no exception. The winning entry had both Cam and I laughing out loud and I had tears streaming down my face. If you haven’t already watched it make sure you view it now it is very funny.

A big thank you to everyone that took part and especially to Whaleoil supporter David who made this competition possible.

Prize: One year, google ad-free subscription to Whaleoil

Prize: Six month, google ad-free subscription to Whaleoil

Prize: One month Google ad-free subscription to Whaleoil

Winners will be contacted today to make arrangements. Congratulations guys. We are sure that you will enjoy the faster loading times and the Goggle ad-free experience.