Go on. Take your National vote away. Not like you’re going to find anywhere else to put it

by Cameron Slater on January 13, 2017 at 1:30pm

Chester Borrows responds to one of his constituents’ emails

Jim
I support NZ stance for the reasons set out below.
Israel has used any excuse – even a petrol bomb – to thump Palestinians with full military might on many many occasions.
They show complete disregard for previous agreements, human rights or international law.

It was not a caucus decision and I am not in Cabinet so can’t confirm your other questions. If you withdraw your vote fir National on this issue I doubt you’re going to find another party with a different point of view.

Chester

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/feature/opinion-resolution-2334-preserving-two-state-solution

 

Dear Voter
We disagree with you.  Every other party does too.  Good luck placing your vote elsewhere.
 

