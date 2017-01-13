Taxpayers Union Idiocy

In a frantic attempt to gain publicity in a slow period the Taxpayers Union has started demanding information from organisations who are not covered by the Official Information Act.

The Taxpayers Union have demanded credit card expenses from Local Government New Zealand’s President Lawrence Yule, despite LGNZ not having any obligation to release details.

During this time he said he had never been asked to release his expenses, until done so recently by the Taxpayers Union, who say the refusal of LGNZ to release Mr Yule’s financial information gives “the middle finger to ratepayers across New Zealand”.

In the rush to get a story the TU have failed to disclose what actually happened. They requested the information without any legal right to request it, in an attempt to grandstand and gain publicity.

Sources inside LGNZ are exceptionally pissed off about this. They are not required by law to release information, but were willing to do so after discussing it at board level. The next board meeting is in February, and to start releasing information to anyone who demands it without a formal policy is absolute bullshit.

When Hawke’s Bay Today also requested his travel, expense claim, and credit card information, LGNZ chief executive Malcolm Alexander said as an incorporated society, the organisation’s governance accountability was to its members, not third parties. “The decision to release member information to non-members is a governance matter and requires a decision from LGNZ’s National Council as it would establish a precedent,” he said.

That is a fair point. Let the governance of LGNZ decide, especially because of this next very fair and sensible point.

Mr Yule refuted Mr Williams claims, including using any loophole and that LGNZ had refused to release the information. He said he was happy to release his expenses, however as LGNZ were not covered by the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, policy would need to be set in order for information to be released. “I’m very accountable to Hastings, and I’m happy to be accountable to New Zealand,” he said. He and Mr Alexander said this matter would be discussed at their next meeting in February, and that management would seek the National Council’s views on the issue of releasing information at this meeting.

So the Taxpayers Union knew all this, were repeatedly told there was no real objection to the information being released but because it was creating a new policy and members needed to be involved in this decision LGNZ wanted to put it through their board. Yet the Taxpayers Union decides to immediately complain about something a sensible and reasonable person would be willing to give a little grace on, and wait until the board meeting in February.

Sometimes this blog wonders whether the Taxpayers Union actually has a long term strategy or if it just wants to annoy the hell out of everyone with silly tactics that ensure they are opposed. It is a shame because the Taxpayers Union had so much potential, it has just been poorly served by the people involved in it, none of whom seem to have any grasp of strategy.

– NZ Herald