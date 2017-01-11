Team Whaleoil are there when the chips are down

I am incredibly grateful to Pete and the rest of our amazing Whaleoil team for stepping up since Cam has been so ill. What was meant to be a break and a holiday for Pete, in particular, has become more work than ever yet somehow the blog goes on.

Thank you so much Team Whaleoil for being the well “Oiled ” machine you are. You are proof that Whaleoil is so much more than just one man and has been for a quite a while now. If it was just one man then there would have been no blog since the 27th of December.

I am currently filling a number of roles, one of which is indifferent and slovenly housekeeper and uninspired chef. My most important role apart from Whaleoil writer is keeping track of the number of drugs and ensuring that they are taken at the right times.

While both the morphine and the Gabapentin fail to keep Cam from experiencing sharp shooting pains in his head they have had one interesting side effect. He has been telling me how attractive I am and how much he loves me. I am not on any drugs so my mind is not affected but I am well aware of how lucky we are to have such a wonderful, caring and hardworking Whaleoil crew. Our moderators and Pete do a fantastic job and one that is often pretty thankless even though it has been essential to Whaleoil’s continued success and growth. Our volunteers keep the blog filled with regular and popular posts like Photo of the day, Map of the day and Word of the day so a huge thank you to them all for what they do. It is very appreciated especially so when the Boss is laid out like road kill on a hot summers day.

You are all true friends because you are all there when the chips are down.

I salute you all.