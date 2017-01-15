Ted Cruz comes good

The Safeguard Israel Act also notes that during his final address to the UNSC on December 16, outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon admitted UN bias against Israel when he stated, “Decades of political maneuverings have created a disproportionate volume of resolutions, reports, and conferences criticizing Israel.” The legislation adds, the “United Nations passes more resolutions condemning Israel than any other country in the world.” Last week, the House of Representatives passed a resolution on a 342-80 vote objecting to the Security Council vote. Despite strong bipartisan support for the measure, at least 75 Democrats and four Republicans voted against it; many of the opposing Democrats accused Republicans of introducing HR 11 to attack Obama unfairly in the last two weeks of his presidency.

Kerry and Obama had a petulant slap at Israel, and they couldn’t have done it without New Zealand’s help. Without Murray McCully’s help.

Because of Obama, Kerry and McCully, any Jew wanting to do what Obama did at the Western Wall is illegal under UN Resolution 2334.

Apparently, this outcome is part of New Zealand’s long-held long-standing and balanced position.

Just weird so many countries and significant people are upset with it only now.

Defunding the UN would be a great start. It certainly isn’t looking after the interest of Western democracies, is it? Makes you sick to think your taxes go towards funding the destruction of democratic societies in favour of non-democratic ones.

And apparently that’s been New Zealand’s long-held position… my arse.

