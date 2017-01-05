Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

Incompetent people don’t know they are incompetent because their incompetence is the very thing that robs them of the ability to realize how incompetent they are. This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect. (Source)

A haemorrhoid cream company once tried unsuccessfully to use Johnny Cash’s ‘Ring of Fire’ in a commercial. (Source)

Water tastes stale when left out overnight because it absorbs carbon dioxide from the air (Source)

The Titanic crew had no binoculars , which may have helped them see the iceberg. They were inside a locker and the key was lost. (Source)

Scientists have traced the start of AIDS to 1908… Despite most people only becoming aware of it in the 1980’s (Source)

