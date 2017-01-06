Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

Taking pi to 39 digits allows us to measure the circumference of the observable universe to within the width of a single hydrogen atom. (Source)

In late 1981, Ronald Reagan started a program of giving “government surplus” cheese to the poor and unemployed Rust Bowl families. The cheese had been stockpiled to keep dairy prices up. (Source)

A man flew three times on the Space Shuttle without being an astronaut. Charles Walker got turned down by NASA but found a space-related job at McDonnell Douglas. McDonnell Douglas paid NASA $40,000 per flight for Walker to operate its experiments on the shuttle as a payload specialist. (Source)

The “coastline paradox” makes measuring around bodies of water and coastlines mathematically impossible. (Source)

Given a choice between alcohol-soaked food and normal food, male fruit flies that have recently been sexually-rejected by females will consume four times more alcohol-soaked food than the males that mated successfully. (Source)

