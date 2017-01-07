Today’s Trivia

Welcome to Daily Trivia.

Alboin, King of the Lombards took his wife Rosamund as a spoil of war after he killed her father in War. At one point he made her drink from her father’s skull, which he kept as a trophy and fashioned into a mug, telling her to “drink merrily with your father.” She had him assassinated. (Source)

The astronauts of Apollo 11 couldn’t get life insurance, so they signed photos that their families could auction in case the landing went wrong (Source)

The longest wall in history is not the Chinese one, but the wall in Benin and was over 9,900 miles (16,000 km). (Source)

In 1962, two American geologists found that a large rock face above a Peruvian town could collapse during an earthquake. The Peruvian government ordered the two to retract their work or face prison. Eight years later, an earthquake collapsed the rock face, killing 20,000 of the town’s residents. (Source)

We do not eat 8 spiders in our sleep every year and it was blatant misinformation made up by Lisa Holst who was criticizing gullible people believing anything (Source)

