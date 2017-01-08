I told you he was a good boy

The father of a man shot dead by police says his son fell in with a bad crowd, but was trying to turn his life around.

Savey Kevin Sous, 32, from Upper Hutt, was shot dead by police after pointing a gun at officers in Whanganui.

His father, Savuth South, told Newshub his family had tried to help Sous.

“I say, ‘You stop here. You change… people love you, you understand what I’m saying?'”

The family moved to New Zealand from Cambodia more than 20 years ago and Sous said his son was trying to change his life and was devoted to his family.

“He would sometime come around to see his brother and mum, and two weeks ago he was staying in Upper Hutt and went fishing with his brother”

He said he wasn’t close to his son, but had struggled to keep his emotions in check.

Patricia Pateman used to live in the same block of Upper Hutt flats as Sous and remembered him as a nice guy.

“I never had any problem with him.

“He lived here for over a year.”

She said the first time she met him, she was having problems with her rubbish bin and he offered to pick up it up for her every day.

When she heard it was Sous who got shot, she was suspicious.