Trump Headlines

I get the Washington Post Opinions by email each day – not to read but simply to see the headlines. Todays lot.

1. Trump has absolutely no idea what Black America looks like.

2. Trump’s presidency is doomed.

3. Not even Trump can easily reverse our progress on climate change.

4. Trump gets no respect. That’s because he hasn’t earned it.

5. Just when you thought the Trump ethics disaster couldn’t get worse, it did.

6. Trump picks the perfect time to show off his ignorance about Black America.

7. Trump is a legitimate president but we need to know how he won.

8. The economy under Trump: Plan for the worst.

9. On the MLK day it is more important that ever to fight hate and bigotry.

10. “Illegitimate” doesn’t really capture it.

11. GOP has a new trick in store for Obamacare.

12. In going after John Lewis, Trump fails another character test.

13. Big health-care issues Republicans must confront.

14. How Republicans lose the mantle of ” constitution conservatives”.

15. Obama’s last chance to give some deserving people a second chance.

16. Trump does have a blind trust ( Has a bling trust that will ignore his many conflicts of interest)

17. Ben Carson has a flash of a good idea.

There is only one other story – Fox News hires back Bob Beckel.

Can you just imagine the coffee room after they have all filed their stories today – sit back, kick off the shoes and contentedly say – “Wow, we sure gave it to him today. Wonder how our subscription rates are going across the Country.”

Stuff, not to be left out has “Trump’s Ivanka bungle has their lead.