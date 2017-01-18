Trump knows a bad deal when he sees one

US President-elect Donald Trump said his prospects of negotiating an Israeli-Palestinian deal during his presidency have been hampered by the fact that the international community has been “giving so much” to the Palestinians. … Trump further said the December UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements would only serve to harden Palestinians’ ideological positions in future peace talks. “The problem I have is that [Resolution 2334] makes it a tougher deal for me to negotiate because the Palestinians are given so much — even though it’s not legally binding it’s psychologically binding and it makes it much tougher for me to negotiate,” he said. “You understand that? Because people are giving away chips, they’re giving away all these chips.”

…Trump leveled harsh criticism at outgoing President Barack Obama’s policies toward Israel, calling the US abstention from the vote on December 23’s Security Council Resolution 2334 “just terrible.” He urged the UK to veto any new resolutions critical of Israel, because “I’m not sure if the US would do so — extraordinarily enough. “They won’t do it, right? Do you believe the US will place a veto? I have Jewish friends who organized a donor event for Obama. I say to them, ‘What on earth are you doing? Okay — what are you doing?’” -timesofisrael.com

One of the key elements of Trumps’s Art of the Deal is to “Use your leverage.” Resolution 2334 took away Israel’s leverage and put Palestine into a powerful position. Considering that Palestine is the country that is singlehandedly ankle tapping the peace process with their genocidal demands for the destruction of the Jewish State, what realistically now can Israel or America use as leverage to get the Palestinians to make peace? The UN resolution cast Israel as the evil occupier and Palestine as the innocent victim.

The only way you’re going to make the deal you want, he says, is if you’re coming from a position of strength and can convince the other side that you have something they need. Trump says he’s not afraid to blur reality to utilise leverage. “When the board of Holiday Inn was considering whether to enter into a partnership with me in Atlantic City, they were attracted to my site because they believed my construction was farther along than that of any other potential partner.” “In reality,” he writes, “I wasn’t that far along, but I did everything I could, short of going to work at the site myself, to assure them that my casino was practically finished. My leverage came from confirming an impression they were already predisposed to believe.” -Businessinsider.com