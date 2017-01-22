Trump solves climate change on his first day

Bwahahaha. Priceless. I can only imagine the wet liberals and hippycrits foaming at the mouth.

The White House website was updated immediately after Donald Trump assumed the nation’s highest office. The president has long said he doubts whether global climate change is real, and there now appears to be no reference to it on whitehouse.gov. Under former President Barack Obama, the website previously hosted sections that laid out plans for combating climate change and steps the Obama administration had already taken.

– CNBC