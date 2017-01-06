Turns out we were right, New Zealanders do care

Critics have said that Whaleoil is talking up a storm in a teacup and that UN resolution 2334 is a beltway issue that no one in New Zealand cares about but as is usually the case Whaleoil is right on the money.

When Murray McCully finally surfaced to address the issue he was in damage control mode so was focussed on minimising the situation. However, his words gave away the seriousness of the situation as his words, carefully chosen as they were, revealed that New Zealanders do care and that they care in “significant” numbers.

“Obviously we have had a significant number of communications from people who are concerned about the issue,” -Murray McCully

Let’s look at the first word, ” Obviously. ” Why would it be obvious? If what National did was no big deal and in line with their policy on Israel then why would National receive a significant number of communications about the issue? If what they did was unexpected and in line with their policy on Israel then the only kind of communications they should have been receiving would be congratulations on a job well soon surely?

Now let’s look at the second word, ” significant.” He could have said “a few” or he could have said “some” but even when in damage control mode he admitted that National had received a SIGNIFICANT number of communications from people concerned about the issue.

I suggest that the number of National voters concerned really upset about the issue was so significant that the real reason for him finally breaking his media silence was not because of the graffiti on his office building but because he wanted to try to stop the bleeding of votes. If those concerned really upset National voters were even a little representative of the feelings expressed by many of the commenters here on Whaleoil I suggest that their “concern ” would have included them expressing their interest in giving another political party at least one of their votes this election.