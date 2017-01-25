Uh oh. TPP gone, but bipartisan deal with USA to replace it

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the 11 other countries of the TPP – including New Zealand – will be approached to negotiate a one on one deal with the United States.
Earlier today President Donald Trump signed an executive order to the Trade Representative (trade minister) to give notice to the other 11 countries, and the depositary of the agreement – New Zealand – that the US withdraws as a signatory and from the negotiating process.
The order instructs officials “to begin pursuing, wherever possible, bilateral trade negotiations to promote American industry, protect American workers, and raise American wages.”
Later Trump told union leaders at the White House that the US was going to have “one on ones”.
– Claire Trevett, NZ Herald