UK the First Cab off the Rank

Obama told the UK to fall into line on his EU needs, or it would face dire consequences. The voters told him where to go. Obama indicated the UK would now be the last cab off the rank in any trade negotiations.

The reward is that President Trump has turned that around.

Theresa May will become the first world leader to visit President Donald Trump in the White House amid revelations he refers to her as ‘my Maggie’. The Prime Minister, who was the tenth world leader to be phoned by Mr Trump after his election, was due to meet him in February but will now fly out next week. The pair are expected to discuss a new deal for Britain as it prepares to exit the EU and Mr Trump hopes their co-operation will match the friendship between Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

There is a cold wind blowing towards New Zealand and it’s not climate change.

– Daily Mail