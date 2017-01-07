Unions. Killing jobs since whenever

Unless you’re a big fan of socialism, it’s obvious the $15 minimum wage hike is a terrible idea. It’s already wreaking havoc across the country after union-backed wage activists forced the increase. But instead of earning workers a “living wage,” many are finding themselves without a job at all and replaced by automated machines. Washington, Colorado, Maine, and Arizona are all feeling the pinch, and in California, businesses are starting to leave because it’s no longer viable to run a business in The Golden State. One business owner, Houman Salem, wrote an op-ed in The Los Angeles Times explaining why he’s forced to move his clothing business to Las Vegas before the $15-per-hour wage begins in his city.

Socialists come from the assumption that whatever wages the boss doesn’t get comes out of the boss’ fat pockets. But the truth is that most businesses are not that well padded, so an increase in operating costs without an increase in profitability must eventually lead to job losses and business closures.

Says one business owner (in USD)

Here’s what the math looks like: I pay my employees $10.50 an hour, plus productivity bonuses. In addition, I pay payroll taxes and one of the highest worker compensation rates in the state. Even still, I could likely absorb a minimum wage as high as $11.50 an hour. But a $15-an-hour wage for my employees translates into $18.90 in costs for me — or just under $40,000 a year per full-time employee. When the $15 minimum wage is fully phased in, my company would be losing in excess of $200,000 a year (and far more if my workforce grows as anticipated). That may be a drop in the bucket for large corporations, but a small business cannot absorb such losses. I could try to charge more to offset that cost, but my customers —the companies that are looking for someone to produce their clothing line — wouldn’t pay it. The result would be layoffs.

Socialists never worry about growing the pie. They only ever worry about how to slice it up and and how to make sure they get more of it to people who are least productive, because that’s only “fair”.

– Truth Revolt