Voter complains about Murray McCully’s form letter

Now that the public and mentioned Goverments know of the resolution I would note, Theresa May in England has rejected it and condemned it, Australia, and also USA congress overwhelmingly is working to retract the resolution. US Congress Obama own Party has condemned it, That shows it was done in secret and no a consensus of opinion, yet you are saying its long held policy from others?

… this is the same response as news papers cut and paste really and erroneous judgement, 2 years I would say not is not a long held policy. Murray said long held policy????

Let me say this. Support of Palestine and terrorists is abhorent, Murray has not addressed the terrorists, he does not call them Terrorists? He has not strongly enough rejected the Violence of Palestine. Period.

This is Jewish Land, the history of the land is clear, Jerusalem is a Jewish city. To call any of it occupied territory is offensive and ignorant – the resolution does this with Murray presenting it to the UN council.

Imagine if Murray said that any Moari Land they were living on was occupied territory? He would lose his job.

He has effectively done this. To deny any of this is actually factually incorrect. The West Bank was ceded by Jordan, and was never Palestinian. You are relying on the ignorance of people, but most are well informed.

The quartet you mention and Murray clings to is irrelevant and agreements long broken by all sides? He is being very selective in his facts.

This will Bite National in the arse and it has already. Sadly Im on the fence on it. But leaning to leaving National as a supporter……… to their own demise.

Signed Pissed off disgraced Kiwi – because of Murray, and Bill’s no show in answering questions or not sacking Murray.