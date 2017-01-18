What will you do in a post-Carbon world?

To be honest, apart from not knowing what that means, I hadn’t considered that we had yet another problem ahead.

Weka at The Standard explains

The Powerdown is a process where societies, in the face of climate change and resource depletion, choose to transition to a post-carbon world sustainably. Sustainably, because we cannot have perpetual growth in a physically finite world. Nor can we ecologically afford for the whole world to have Western middle class lifestyles, but instead we must live within the natural limits of the world in a way that allows that natural world to continually restore itself. Counting carbon and reducing it to zero is not enough. The Powerdown is not based on high tech solutions (although we can continue to use various levels of tech as appropriate), because reliance on high tech as our major approach fails the resilience test and takes too many resources. Instead it looks at providing for human needs by using fewer resources and energy, and designing within whole systems frameworks in order to maintain the least disruption to human life while still giving us a chance at surviving. It isn’t a process where we all end up living in caves or reverting back to some imagined pre-industrial agrarian, nasty, brutish and short existence. Instead we take the best of our knowledge and design systems that enhance life rather than strip-mine it. In other words, we can powerdown and live good, meaningful lives. But yes, it means that we in the West will need to give some things up.

That’s more or less what we’ve been doing already. Due to better science we have better yields in crop production. As for the things that take more resources, they cost more money. Scarcity drives invention/development of alternatives. The system works.

Journalist and educator Richard Heinberg wrote the book Powerdown: Options and Actions for a Post-Carbon World in 2004, Resource depletion and population pressures are about to catch up with us, and no one is prepared. The political elites, especially in the US, are incapable of dealing with the situation and have in mind a punishing game of “Last One Standing.” He offers a different strategy that seeks to reduce per-capita resource usage in wealthy countries

develop alternative energy sources

distribute resources more equitably

reduce the human population humanely but systematically over time. While civil society organizations push for a mild version of this, the vast majority of the world's people are in the dark, not understanding the challenges ahead, nor the options realistically available. Powerdown speaks frankly to these dilemmas. Avoiding cynicism and despair, it begins with an overview of the likely impacts of oil and natural gas depletion and then outlines four options for industrial societies during the next decades. Heinberg's four options, Last One Standing: the path of competition for remaining resources

Powerdown: the path of cooperation, conservation and sharing

Waiting for a Magic Elixir: wishful thinking, false hopes, and denial

Building Lifeboats: the path of community solidarity and preservation. and then how three important groups within global society are likely to respond to these four options: the power elites

the opposition to the elites (the antiwar and antiglobalization movements aka the "Other Superpower")

and ordinary people.

If you want to read the rest, you can do so here. (rare link!)

I love the humane reduction of the world’s population. Let’s imagine that we do that in countries where this sort of thing can be “humanely” done in a democratic fashion. But at the same time, we have no control over countries where they do not buy into this. Like, I don’t know… the Middle East, China or India.

If they aren’t going to cooperate, and we are voluntarily bringing down our populations, and we refuse to use non-humanitarian ways to make them fall in line, like wars, economically induced shortages and man-made diseases, I don’t see much of a future for a bunch of humanitarian dreamers being over-run by armies that haven’t signed up to “power down” other than to take our resources and kill us.

But it’s nice to fantasise about a world where there is no evil, and no despots, and no conflict so that “humanitarian” ways of reducing the world’s population can be achieved.

I call this kind of thing “mind wanking”. It’s so impractical, it’s just an interesting thought experiment at best. The scary thing is that some idiots are signing up to it as if it is a credible way forward.

