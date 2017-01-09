Winter may be coming for the MSM but New Media is snug and warm

Cam’s good mate Chris Trotter drew his attention to an article titled “Winter is Coming: Prospects for the American Press Under Trump.” I read it and while I agree that winter is coming for the American MSM, they are the grasshopper and New Media like Breitbart and Drudge Report are the ant. For those of you unfamiliar with the fable, the grasshopper enjoyed himself during the summer and didn’t understand why the ant laboured away gathering and storing food in preparation for Winter. The grasshopper ended up begging the Ant for food.

New Media have worked hard to gain the readership they have today and they haven’t taken their audiences for granted. They are very aware that their financial existence is wholly dependent on their audience and they are very in tune with their audience because New Media is internet based. New Media knows which articles they publish are popular and which are not. They know which articles got the most comments and which ones got the most views. They know which ones were shared the most. In short, they have their finger on the pulse of their audience. In contrast, establishment media have taken their readers for granted. They still think and work with the old paradigm which worked well for a paper publication with deadlines in the days when there was no online news or New Media competition. They have failed to adequately adapt and now as the article says, winter is coming and they must pay the price.

1. An economic crisis in (most) news companies, leaving the occupation of journalism in a weakened state, especially at the state and local level, where newsrooms have been decimated by the decline of the newspaper business. The digital money is going to Google and Facebook…

In contrast new Media have low overheads and all their income is digital income.

2. A low-trust environment…

New Media’s readership go to them because they trust them to give them the kind of news and opinion that the MSM is failing to give them.

3. A broken and outdated model in political journalism…since almost everyone got the result wrong in 2016, responsibility for this massive error is evenly distributed across the press…

In contrast, many New Media sites got the result right or at least were more aware of Trump’s popularity and reported honestly on it to their audiences.

4. An organized movement on the political right to discredit mainstream journalism… Its latest tactic is to shout down as “fake news” any work of reporting that conflicts with its worldview, leaving the term useless as a fraud alert.

New Media have effectively exposed the MSM’s flaws to its advantage. When the MSM attacked New Media sites by labelling them as “Fake news” sites they fought back successfully using the MSM’s tactics against them.

5. The rapid escalation of this drive-to-discredit as Trump gained traction with the electorate. Since 1970 it has grown from questioning the motives of people covering a Republican president in the speeches of Spiro Agnew, to countering liberal spin with the personalities at Fox News, to mistrusting all of the mainstream (or “drive-by”) media with Rush Limbaugh, and now to a place beyond that. Sean Hannity — who is probably closer to Trump than any other media figure — recently said on air: “Until members of the media come clean about colluding with the Clinton campaign and admit that they knowingly broke every ethical standard they are supposed to uphold, they should not have the privilege, they should not have the responsibility of covering the president on behalf of you, the American people.” In other words, the mainstream press should not be allowed to cover Trump. A few years ago that was a bridge too far. Now it’s a plausible test of poisoned waters… -billmoyers.com

The MSM went too far and now they have to pay the price. The price may well be the power being handed over to the New Media who will replace them as the journalists whose job it is to hold the powerful to account. Whaleoil will always hold the powerful to account no matter which political party they are from. We can grow Whaleoil into New Zealand’s Breitbart with our audience’s support.