You can never have to much strength in your online.

What follows is a stellar example of the crud that we are bombarded with almost daily. I’m sharing it just so we can get some entertainment value out of it.

From: Chrish Calvin <chrish.calvin.ssr6@gmail.com>

Date: 19 January 2017 at 16:02

Subject: Promotion Strategy for your website haleoil.co.nz online sale.

To: [email protected] Dear haleoil.co.nz Owner, Hope you are doing well. We would like to have a discussion with you regarding the web promotion strategy for your website haleoil.co.nz . We wish to work out a proposal to strengthen the online. We offer you more effective and more affordable solution! We take your website to No1 Position of the Google.com or organic listing of Google that too on the first page of search results for your any number of keywords. It makes sense to opt for top free listing when more than 80 percent of web users rely to find their desired product or service in google, yahoo & bing.

presence of your website, via. A strategically planned web promotion campaign. In today’s online era, you should be focusing on the new revolutionary ways of generating traffic. We were curious to know if you were aware that are a few issues bugging your website. Sorting out these will help you get the best returns out of your website. Your website haleoil.co.nz seems to be attracting traffic, but this traffic is almost stagnant and limited, which affects potential sales as you move forward.

seems to be attracting traffic, but this traffic is almost stagnant and limited, which affects potential sales as you move forward. Your website haleoil.co.nz doesn’t feature in Google’s first search page for some of the major keywords in your niche, which affects visibility.

doesn’t feature in Google’s first search page for some of the major keywords in your niche, which affects visibility. Your website haleoil.co.nz has been diagnosed with coding issues, which affects the ranking.

has been diagnosed with coding issues, which affects the ranking. Your back link profile is not efficient enough to help your search engine visibility.

Your website haleoil.co.nz is currently not being properly promoted online, which is affecting your marketing strategy and goals

is currently not being properly promoted online, which is affecting your marketing strategy and goals Your presence in social media platform (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) is minimal. This is depriving you of a huge market of prospective referral clients. We excel in running promotional online marketing campaign for websites. We have a host of ethical services and techniques, which you can utilize to improve your website’s performance. We will optimize your website according to Google’s recent updates like Panda and Penguin; so that you can easily beat your competitors and your website will get a huge amount of traffic. We would love to hear from you regarding any questions you might have. Please let us know if you wish to move further, so that we can schedule a meeting without disturbing your busy schedule. Waiting for your response! Regards, Saira Martin

DISCLAIMER: We understand that you almost certainly get a lot of spam emails every day, but I am a real person and not a spam bot. This e-mail message may contain proprietary or legally honored information. We are real SEO Company not a spammer.

Now, one of the things that sitting in bed all day does is make work for idle minds.

I thought perhaps we can have a whip around and buy these services for The Daily Blog and The Standard. I’m sure they would love this kind of professional promotion, and we all know they have a lot of catching up to do to get even near to half the traffic Whaleoil attracts.

Pro Tip: If you’re going to be spamming us and try to be “ethical”, “professional” and definitely not a spammer, then at least get the name of the site right. Hate to think that after paying thousands of dollars, some site called haleoil.co.nz is going to outrank mine.

– via email