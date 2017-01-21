The woman with two fathers has a crack at Donald Trump

Despite the fact that the myth about Donald Trump mocking a disabled reporter has been widely and comprehensively debunked, that didn’t stop Bernie Two-Fathers from having a nasty crack at him. What makes her tirade particularly special is the extremely ambiguous headline chosen to go with it.

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby: The affluent target who talks effluent

I don’t know how affluent Olive-Kerby is but she was certainly talking effluent in this article.

He lies too: “I didn’t mock that disabled reporter”. (Yes you did, Donald.)

No, Bernadine, it is you who is the liar. You’d think someone working in media would be better informed.

I can’t stand Donald Trump. I can take or leave some of his policy, but I cannot stomach the man. And I just can’t ignore the chance to take aim at a walking “free-shot”: the affluent target who talks effluent.He evokes the same feeling I get when I use a public restroom and the toilet seat is already warm. It grosses me out.

Trump enters the White House as one of the most disliked president-elects in history. A CNN poll this week gave him just a forty percent approval rating… And he commands a CNN style audience in numbers – with his Twitter followers topping 20 million… at least followers don’t actually have to listen to the words as they physically drip from the bilge pump .

Most disliked yet he has a following of 20 million+ followers? Something doesn’t add up here.

I don’t even hear the words anymore. I feel like I’m listening to a child who has no clue of the answer, but having been put on the spot, has a crack at cobbling together some semblance of a reply and hoping one parent will buy it. For example, Trump’s reply, when asked who he’d be speaking to on foreign policy: “Number one, I’m speaking with myself, because I have a very good brain and I‘ve said a lot of things.” (Genius. America really does have Talent.) …Regardless of your politics, Donald Trump lacks the quiet dignity and grace that Obama brought to office, the poise and calm you’d hope for in a President. But then again, Americans wanted change. Although a glance at the Facebook page “I Regret Voting for Donald Trump” is perhaps a lesson in the old saying be careful what you wish for. He’s no leader. He’s a campaigner. America voted for a demagogue…

Looks like Newstalk has found someone with a bigger chip on her shoulder than Rachel “Kevlar” Smalley.

-newstalkzb.co.nz