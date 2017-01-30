He won’t respond over UNSC 2334, but upset a few Muzzies and Muzza is all over the media

Murray McCully won’t respond to the hundreds, if not thousands of requests for an explanation over the back-stabbing of Israel.

But President Trump honours an election pledge, the media and luvvies scream blue murder and Murray McCully is responding in public on behalf of his Islami and terrorist mates.

Foreign Minister Murray McCully says US President Donald Trump’s ban on travellers from Muslim-majority countries is causing “considerable concern” but he has stopped short of directly criticising it. The National-led Government and Prime Minister Bill English are being urged by Opposition parties, support partner United Future and the Human Rights Commission to follow other international leaders in condemning Trump’s policy. In a statement this morning, McCully said: “It is clear that the immigration announcements out of the US are causing widespread confusion and considerable concern.” “While we respect the right of the US administration to determine US immigration policy these are not initiatives that New Zealand would contemplate. “It is also clear that the implementation is subject to significant teething problems.” McCully went on to say that no New Zealanders had sought help from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) as a result of the new immigration policy. “At this stage MFAT has not received any requests for consular assistance as a result of the 90 day US immigration ban. “We would encourage all people who require advice regarding travel to the US to contact the US Consulate General in Auckland in the first instance.”

Be nice if the media reported this properly. It isn’t a Muslim ban, it is a ban on nations with rampant jihadism. If it was a Muslim ban then it would include Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia (I think it should include Saudi), Malaysia and a few other nations.

I note that McCully never spoke out when Obama also banned travel from those nations with the exception of Syria, which the executive order named and only named Syria.

The media are feeding more lies and spin than the politicians, who are being refreshingly honest…except for McCully who is as dishonest as the day is long.

most people would think a travel ban on those countries is eminently sensible, but not McCully. He is pals with Jordan’s foreign minister and busy ingratiating himself with the Saudis and Iran.

All this crap about how it affects Kiwis is just that crap. New Zealand isn’t on the list and Kiwis aren’t either so the media and McCully should get a grip…and start telling the truth for once.

I’m happy that the media continue their own jihad against what most people think is a great idea…just because some arts luvvies and pinkos are upset doesn’t mean Bill English should come out against this.

In fact, he should implement it himself, or else Winston will.

– NZ Herald