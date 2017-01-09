Word of the day

The word for today is…

footle (verb) – 1. To waste time; trifle.

2. To talk nonsense.

(noun) – Nonsense; foolishness.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “to trifle,” 1892, from dialectal footer “to trifle,” footy “mean, paltry” (1752), perhaps from French se foutre “to care nothing,” from Old French futer “to copulate with,” from Latin futuere “have sex,” originally “to strike, thrust”. But OED derives the English dialect words from foughty (circa 1600), from Dutch vochtig or Danish fugtig “damp, musty;”.