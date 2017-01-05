Word of the day

The word for today is…

humbug (noun) – 1. Something intended to deceive; a hoax or fraud.

2. A person who claims to be other than what he or she is; an impostor.

3. Nonsense; rubbish.

4. Pretense; deception.

(interjection) – Used to express disbelief or disgust.

(verb) – To deceive or trick.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1751, student slang, “trick, jest, hoax, imposition, deception,” of unknown origin. Also appearing as a verb at the same time, “deceive by false pretext”. A vogue word of the early 1750s; its origin was a subject of much whimsical speculation even then. “As with other and more recent words of similar introduction, the facts as to its origin appear to have been lost, even before the word became common enough to excite attention” [OED]. Meaning “spirit of deception or imposition; hollowness, sham” is from 1825.