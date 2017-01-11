Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on January 11, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

etiolate (verb) – 1. (Botany) To cause (a plant) to develop without chlorophyll by preventing exposure to sunlight.
2 (a) To cause to appear pale and sickly.
(b) To make weak by stunting the growth or development of.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Turn (a plant) white by growing it in darkness,” 1791, from French étiolé, past participle of étioler “to blanch” (17cth .entury, perhaps literally “to become like straw,” from Norman dialect étule “a stalk,” Old French esteule “straw, field of stubble,” from Latin stipula “straw”.

 

