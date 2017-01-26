Word of the day

The word for today is…

igneous (adj) – 1. Relating to or characteristic of fire.

2. (Geology) (a) Formed by solidification from a molten state. Used of rocks.

(b) Relating to rock so formed; pyrogenic.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1660s, “pertaining to or resembling fire,” from Latin igneus “of fire, fiery; on fire; burning hot,” figuratively “ardent, vehement,” from ignis “fire, a fire,” extended to “brightness, splendor, glow;” figuratively “rage, fury, passion,” from PIE root *egni- “fire” (source also of Sanskrit agnih “fire, sacrificial fire,” Old Church Slavonic ogni, Lithuanian ugnis “fire”). Geological meaning “produced by volcanic forces” is from 1791, originally in distinction from aqueous. Earlier in the sense “fiery” were ignean (1630s), ignic (1610s).