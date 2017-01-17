Wrongly Wrongson is on a roll

They bloody well spend HOW MUCH on make up at TVNZ? $180k on clothes, hair, makeup for TVNZ stars Making Simon Dallow and Wendy Petrie look beautiful on your TV screens every night does not come cheap. TVNZ spent nearly $130,000 in 2016 on presenter clothes and an additional $48,000 on hair and makeup for presenters, reporters and guests. But the state broadcaster says deliberate cost cutting and a change in the number and mix of presenters is saving it money.

TVNZ is a visual medium with a lot of talent to look after. And guests. But credit where it is due, every time I’ve seen Martyn on TV, he’s looked like the same low-cost low-maintenance mess. So for once he’s not a hypocrite.

Surely Martyn wouldn’t pay the minimum wage to the stylists and make-up artists, so $48k for a number of people to do hair and make-up is pretty cheap. I’m presuming that’s not a full-time job. Because Martyn and his Et Tu union mates wouldn’t stand for TVNZ paying people minimum wage for something that demanding.

But the fun hasn’t started yet. All this is a set-up for Martyn to go for a fundraising drive so he can bring “real news” during an election year.

The Daily Blog is pleased to announce that we will be launching a crowd funded platform next month to raise funds for election year coverage because you simply can not trust the Fake News drenched corporate mainstream media to cover this years election for you.

I’d love to know who the people and organisations are that put money into The Daily Blog. I’m sure they will want to remain anonymous, just like our financial supporters. Although, there is a difference.

Our supporters want to stay under the radar because they don’t want the abuse and harassment from the usual TISOs and SJBs. Their supporters would never be abused, trolled or harassed. But I can’t promise they wouldn’t be declared idiots.

Whaleoil fully supports The Daily Blog’s fundraising drive. We’re all for freedom of speech. Instead of silencing our opponents, we want them to be able to reach as many people as possible. As long as we can do that too, we trust the quality of our arguments will speak for themselves.

– Martyn “Wongly Wrongson” Martin Bradbury, The Daily Blog