Yawn, it was 36 years ago get over yourselves already

Lizzie Marvelly doesn’t even recognise who the then Prime minister was in the eighties so who really gives a shit about how Bill English felt back then except for the stupid media?

What’s with the sudden interest in the eighties and the Springbok Tour?

Don’t they have more current pressing issues to discuss in the present like I don’t know….how the Israeli ambassador has been recalled from New Zealand perhaps and how Bill English has made no comment whatsoever about it?

Does the New Zealand public really want to know about something that happened more than thirty years ago? Has Newshub become the history channel?

Families and friendships were divided and the country became a two nation state – those that were for the tour versus those against. Now, Prime Minister Bill English admits he was “probably for it”.

Bill English once again gives a weasely answer to a very simple question. Remember his response when he was asked if he was a feminist? He answered, “I don’t know what ‘feminist’ means.”

The only politician to give an even more weasely answer to a question than Bill English would have to be Bill Clinton when asked if he had ever smoked cannabis. When Bill English was asked if he has ever smoked cannabis he replied that he ‘”doesn’t think” he’s ever smoked marijuana.’

Three straightforward questions requiring yes or no answers and our new Prime Minister is not capable of giving a straight answer and holding a firm position.

I am pretty sure that Bill would know if he had ever smoked cannabis. I am reliably informed that it gives you the munchies along with other pleasant side effects. Imagine if he was asked if he had ever been drunk and he answered that he doesn’t think that he has ever been drunk. Trust me, Bill, you would know.

…During apartheid Maori players didn’t tour with the All Blacks in South Africa – though in 1970 they were allowed in the country as ‘honorary whites’. “It helped persuade me particularly as a politician to be committed and spend time on the Maori related issues in New Zealand and I’m pretty satisfied about where that’s got to,” Mr English says. When Mr English’s predecessor John Key was first asked about his stance on the tour he couldn’t recall, saying: “I can’t even remember… I don’t even know.” While the comments attracted some controversy, Mr English says it’s feasible someone could lack an opinion on it – despite how divided the country was at the time.

Yeah, feasible, about as feasible as a PM who is incapable of giving a yes or no answer. How was his response any better than Key’s?

“New Zealanders aren’t always motivated by arguments, political issues, they like a quiet life,” Mr English says.

That really sums up Bill English’s leadership so far doesn’t it? I think it tells us a lot more about what Bill likes than anyone else.

-Newshub.