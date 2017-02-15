2017 is going to be a great year for Whaleoil

WhaleOil is the biggest and most influential politics, news, and current affairs blog in New Zealand. Our readership continues to grow and always increases markedly during an election year.

Our monthly unique users are 130,000.

89% of WhaleOil readers are in New Zealand and our audience is very loyal and highly engaged

84% of WhaleOil readers are returning visitors and more than two-thirds of all readers read multiple articles per visit.

We have 2.2 million page views per month.

What about Dirty Politics?

The impact of Dirty Politics was that website visitors have increased and the Bounce Rate (number of people who leave after reading a single page) has decreased.

The time our readers spend on our site has increased. (7mins 21 sec per visit)

The average number of pages per visitor has remained steady at around 3.5.

This year is going to attract even more eyes to the blog as in May this year the MSM will be covering Cam’s one month-long court case with Colin Craig. Whaleoil will benefit from Cam constantly being on television, on radio, online and in the newspapers just like he was during Dirty Politics. On top of that, we might even get hacked again. According to Kim Dotcom someone hacked the National Party and is waiting to drop the dirt on them closer to the election date. Maybe we will once again benefit from the huge public interest in another criminal hack?

2017 is an opportunity for your business to become a Whaleoil content sponsor.

WhaleOil publishes more than 30 pieces of content every single day. Interspersed amongst the news and commentary are regular features like Daily Proverb, Face of the Day, Word of the Day, Map of the Day, Mental Health Break, Photo of the Day, Daily Round Up, and Daily NightCap which are available for sponsorship.

If one of these daily posts doesn’t suit your content objectives, we can create something else that will.

Banner Advertising is also available

Contact Spanishbride for our rates card.

It is going to be a great year for Whaleoil and you can be part of it.