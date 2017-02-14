Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Activist or ordinary Kiwi Muslim? What does her twitter feed reveal?
44 Million views: You must watch this video about the temporary travel ban from Iraq

by SB on February 14, 2017 at 8:30pm

Forget terrorists, the local population in Iraq will kill Americans simply for being Americans. In this viral video, an ex-Marine explains why Trump’s travel on Iraq is common sense. Why would you invite into your country locals who will kill you in their country simply for being an American? Do you really think their attitudes toward Americans will change when they arrive on American soil?

Watch the video and the interview on Hannity here

 

