44 Million views: You must watch this video about the temporary travel ban from Iraq

Forget terrorists, the local population in Iraq will kill Americans simply for being Americans. In this viral video, an ex-Marine explains why Trump’s travel on Iraq is common sense. Why would you invite into your country locals who will kill you in their country simply for being an American? Do you really think their attitudes toward Americans will change when they arrive on American soil?
