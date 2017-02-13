Activist or ordinary Kiwi Muslim? What does her twitter feed reveal?

Public Relations professional Mehpara Khan showed up on my radar when she successfully fed her Islamophobia/ racism story to the New Zealand MSM. Mehpara works in Public relations which is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organisations and the public. It also is the practice of managing communication between an organisation and the public.

When I read the news stories I noted some common patterns with similar news stories in Western countries where the victims often seem to be hijab wearing, well educated Muslim women who have a history of activism.

In order to check out my hypothesis, I looked through two years worth of her twitter feed. Apart from learning that she has a hobby of listening in to others conversations/dramas on the train on her way to work and then tweeting about it I also learned that she actively promotes her mosque and her religion to the public on twitter.

I also learned that she comments on racism, Islamophobia, religion, cricket and politics.

Man-spreading? Fat shaming? I learned that she is a product of New Zealand’s left-wing education system.

The ” Crazy” homeless lady was lucky that Mehpara didn’t think to film the bread throwing incident. The media would have lapped it up.

I learned that Mehpara felt uncomfortable around a fellow Muslim woman wearing a Burka.

I also learned that Mehpara is one of those ” moderate ” muslims who thinks that she has the right to not be offended by other people’s free speech. Eight months after the Charlie Hebdo mass killing by Muslim terrorists she tweeted the below tweet. She describes as “disgusting” satirical cartoons but posts no tweets showing a personal disgust for the actions of the Muslim men who gunned down non-Muslim men for exercising their journalistic rights.

I don’t think that Mehpara is an activist in the way Linda Sarsour is an activist. After reading her twitter feed I think her views and her desire to promote Islam to the New Zealand public are those of an ordinary ” moderate” Muslim albeit one with public relations skills.