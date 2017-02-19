Andrew Little’s pet Willie Jackson clears another hurdle

Labour hopeful Willie Jackson has taken a step closer to being selected as a candidate after being granted a waiver under the party’s membership rules. President Nigel Haworth on Saturday said the ruling council had met and granted an exemption from the requirement for a candidate to have been a party member for at least a year. Jackson would now go into the moderating process with all the other candidates for list positions.

Jackson was not Labour. He’s not a woman. He’s not just not gay, he’s a bit icky about them. He’s a racist. A misogynist. And a rape apologist.

But all that doesn’t matter if you are Maori with a solid union background. Then, mountains can be moved.

The only problem remaining is that Willie will not be able to get a winnable list position unless more dirty deals are in the making. So far, commentators have said he doesn’t stand a snowflake’s chance in hell, but they are assuming the real dirty deal – putting Jackson high on the list – will not, can not, happen.

We all know how dense Little and Jackson are. But they would not be pushing ahead with this unless both of them had the confidence it was worth their time.

– Vernon Small, Stuff