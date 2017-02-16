Another Political Party with a penchant for poetry

Ex-leader of the Conservative Party Colin Craig has a penchant for writing poetry and it turns out that so do some within the Labour Party. Their poem brings new meaning to the phrase a Labour of love.
Awwww isn’t that sweet? Perhaps we should have a Whaleoil poetry competition for conservative and libertarian voters?
Here is my attempt…
Labour is red
National is blue
National disappoints
Other parties do too
