Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Huntly Muslim objective reached: Police Commissioner considering Hate Crime legislation
0

Another Political Party with a penchant for poetry

by SB on February 16, 2017 at 4:30pm

Ex-leader of the Conservative Party Colin Craig has a penchant for writing poetry and it turns out that so do some within the Labour Party. Their poem brings new meaning to the phrase a Labour of love.

screenshot-whaleoil

Awwww isn’t that sweet? Perhaps we should have a Whaleoil poetry competition for conservative and libertarian voters?

Here is my attempt…

Labour is red

National is blue

National disappoints

Other parties do too

 

Please support Whaleoil.
Click Here to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.
Be part of making sure Whaleoil's voice continues.

Tagged:
Print
31%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu