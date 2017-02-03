If only Bill English would say this now

Yesterday Patrick Gower went full retard over something Bill English said 12 years ago…as if it was bad.

He even rolled in a Green party candidate to was all outraged too.

Former refugee, UN human rights lawyer, and Green Party candidate Golriz Ghahraman has slammed Prime Minister Bill English over his comments on Middle Eastern asylum seekers. “New Zealand is now seen as a soft touch for other fascists, terrorists, whoever is on the losing side in bad regimes, unwanted at home and unable to get into any other country,” he said in a National Party newsletter on May 9, 2005. “If you turn up to the border with an apple, you get done. If you turn up with an Iraqi passport and references from Saddam Hussein, you get in,” he wrote. “We need migrants, but we don’t need leftovers from Middle East terrorist regimes.” He backed up his comments at a news conference on Wednesday. “Well, you don’t need terrorists here and if one turns up at the border with a reference from Saddam Hussein or other terrorist credentials then they won’t be allowed in.”

Fair enough, but out the other side of his mouth he was decrying the immigration initiatives of Donald Trump, so colour me surprised that I just think Bill English is a dickhead for not just saying ‘suck it up cupcakes, my job as PM is to protect our citizens.’

However, Ms Ghahraman attacks his views as “dehumanising” and “callous”. “They are clearly untrue – they are clearly inaccurate. They are alternative facts essentially, they are politics by fear, which is what the politics of Donald Trump are based on,” she told Newshub. “It’s seeking to get a reaction, and it seems he doesn’t mind that the reaction will be based on untrue descriptions of what is actually happening at the border. What he is saying is that refugees are in cahoots with people like Saddam Hussein.

Yeah, whatever. Ms Ghahraman is one of those would be outraged over anything, that’s why she is a shrieking Green.

I want our PM to stand up and stick up for the citizens who live here not intolerant adherents of a death cult.

What Bill English said 12 years ago is a valid today as it was back then, and probably more so given the war against the West that Islam is conducting. If he would only stop being a weasel and actually stand for something.

– Newshub