Boom! Take that traitor

Excuse me while I just ROTFLMAO:

Russia is considering sending Edward Snowden back to the United States as a ‘gift’ to President Donald Trump, according to a US Intelligence report. Trump has called the whistleblower a ‘spy’ and a ‘traitor’ who deserves to be executed. A Snowden handover is an attempt for Russia President Vladimir Putin to ‘curry favor’ with Trump, a senior US official with knowledge of sensitive Russian intelligence information told NBC News on Friday. Snowden’s ACLU lawyer, Ben Wizner, said he was unaware of any plan to extradite his client. ‘Team Snowden has received no such signals and has no new reason for concern’, Wizner said.

Does Eddie really think the Russians will let him know he’s about to take a one way trip to Leavenworth. He will be able to share the exercise yard with Fatty Dotcom.

The Trump administration should be cautious in accepting any Snowden offer from Putin, said former deputy national security adviser Juan Zarate. ‘For Russia, this would be a win-win. They’ve already extracted what they needed from Edward Snowden in terms of information and they’ve certainly used him to beat the United States over the head in terms of its surveillance and cyber activity’, said Zarate. ‘It would signal warmer relations and some desire for greater cooperation with the new administration, but it would also no doubt stoke controversies and cases in the US around the role of surveillance, the role of the US intelligence community, and the future of privacy and civil liberties in an American context. ‘All of that would perhaps be music to the ears of Putin’. The White House didn’t comment on the report, but the Justice Department told NBC News it would welcome the return of Snowden, who has been charged under the Espionage Act and could face decades in prison.

He’s a filthy traitor, if he gets sent back it will serve him right.

There will be no pardon for him.

– Daily Mail