The Buffoon Bouffant misses the point on the refugee debate

New Zealand communities should be allowed to sponsor refugees on top of the nation’s current 750 per year quota, United Future leader Peter Dunne says.

While Mr Dunne backs doubling the current baseline quota he believes there’s a smarter way to look at refugee settlement by engaging New Zealand’s community spirit.

“Up and down the country, and in my own Ohariu electorate, I see the compassion of New Zealanders welcoming refugee families and putting their hands up to help those who need support,” he said.

“Our refugee programme should engage directly with that generous and inclusive spirit and allow communities to sponsor refugees in addition to our current quota.”

A community sponsorship pilot programme, for up to 25 people, is due to be trialled this year.

Such a programme, which already exist beyond trials overseas, would still be subject to vetting and immigration security.