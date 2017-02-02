But, can Bill work with Winston?

Richard Harman from Politik reports:

Former Labour Minister and current Special Ambassador to the Pacific for Economic Development, Shane Jones, is now believed to have agreed to stand for NZ First in Whangarei at this year’s election.

Close friends of Jones say he has made his mind up to re-enter politics.

He would have an uphill struggle winning the Whangarei seat held by Naitonal’s Shane Reti with a 13,169 vote majority, but Jones’ importance would be to give real political heft to New Zealand First.

57-year-old Jones was a Minister in the Clark Government, and after unsuccessfully contesting the Labour leadership in 2011 he left Parliament and was appointed by Foreign Minister, Murray McCully to his current role.

Jones was on the right of the Labour caucus and was closely associated with MPs like Stuart Nash and David Shearer.

In a New Zealand First caucus, he could be expected to be a strong advocate for regional development policies.

But perhaps, more importantly, National would see him as a moderating influence on Winston Peters and therefore someone with whom they could do business.

His presence would raise one challenge, and that is whether Ron Mark would have to make way for him as deputy leader.

Jones has the charisma to succeed Peters as leader.