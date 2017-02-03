I can’t wait for Bill’s call details to leak

Malcolm Turnbull has taken a call from Donald Trump, and it didn’t turn out how he thought it would.

Donald Trump has sparked a fresh diplomatic battle – this time with Australia – by branding a refugee deal with the country as “dumb”, days after reportedly holding a heated conversation with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. During a phone conversation on Saturday, Mr Trump reportedly told his Australian counterpart that he had spoken with four other world leaders that day and that “This was the worst call by far.” The president, who blasted the Australian leader over a refugee deal, abruptly ended Saturday’s call, which was expected to last an hour, after just 25 minutes.

He obviously doesn’t suffer fools gladly.

That would be far shorter than the earlier calls with Shinzo Abe of Japan, Angela Merkel of Germany, François Hollande of France or Vladimir Putin, the Russian president. Australian government officials, who said the Washington Post’s account of the call was “substantially accurate”, described the conversation as “robust” and admitted it was “shorter than expected”, ABC News reported. Mr Turnbull was trying to confirm that Mr Trump would honour a deal made with the Obama administration to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention centre. “This is the worst deal ever,” Mr Trump said, according to the Washington Post. Mr Trump complained he was “going to get killed” politically and accused Australia of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers.” The president had recently issued an executive order temporarily barring the admissions of refugees. To account for the Australia deal, a special provision in the order allows for exceptions to honour “a preexisting international agreement”. Mr Trump vented his anger over the deal on Twitter on Wednesday night and called into doubt whether he would honour the agreement. “Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!,” he said.

Heh, I can’t wait for Bill’s call with Trump to be leaked. I imagine it will be sometime later, and even shorter since Bill stabbed Israel.

– The Telegraph